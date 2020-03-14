DOTr: Multiple bookings, motorcycle taxis temporarily banned in M. Manila starting March 15

(Eagle News)–Motorcycle taxis will not be allowed on Metro Manila roads temporarily beginning Sunday, March 15.

The Department of Transportation said this after announcing the suspension of the pilot implementation of motorcycle taxis such as Angkas, Joyride and Move It when the community quarantine on Metro Manila begins.

The DOTr also announced the ban on multiple bookings for a single trip in ride-hailing services for the duration of the quarantine until April 14.

The Palace has reiterated there was a need for “social distancing” as a precaution against the 2019 coronavirus disease, which spreads through droplets.