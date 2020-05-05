DOTr mulls “Hatid-Estudyante” program for students stranded in campuses, apartments, dorms following ECQ implementation

(Eagle News) –The Department of Transportation is mulling a “Hatid-Estudyante” program to bring home students who have been stranded in campuses, dormitories and apartments following the implementation of the enhanced community quarantine.

In a statement, the DOTr said the program will be proposed to the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases.

Tugade has assigned Philippine Ports Authority General Manager Jay Santiago, Undersecretary for Aviation and Airports Manuel Antonio Tamayo, and Assistant Secretary For Road Transport and Infrastructure Mark de Leon to supervise and implement the program, should it be approved.

So far, the DOTr has started collating data online to determine the feasibility of the program, for eventual presentation to the IATF.

To sign up, students should log on to: https://docs.google.com/…/1FAIpQLSet1crSBtMzGxi2ds…/viewform and fill in the required information, and supply the necessary documents.

“Let us take care of the stranded students and bring them home through air, land and sea travel. Kawawa naman sila. Intindihin natin ang hirap kung tayo ang nasa kalagayan nila. Pag-isipan natin kung paano natin sila matutulungan,” Tugade said.

President Rodrigo Duterte in March imposed an enhanced community quarantine in Luzon in a bid to contain the COVID-19 virus.

In some areas, the ECQ will last until May 15.