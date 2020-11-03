DOTr: MRT-3 trains now running at 50 kph, shorter travel time expected

(Eagle News)–The Metro Rail Transit-3’s trains are now running at 50 kilometers per hour, the Department of Transportation announced on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

The DOTr said with the train speed hiked to 50 kph, the time the 20 trains travel from one station to the other has been cut short to four to five minutes.

When the 20 trains traveled at 30 kph, they took eight to nine minutes to get from one station to the other, the agency said.

According to the department, travel time from North Ave. to Taft Ave. is also now at one hour and five minutes, down from the previous one hour and 15 minutes as a result.

The DOTr said the hike in the train speed was made possible after the installation of new long-welded rails in all MRT-3 train stations.

The installation is part of Sumitomo-Mitsubishi Heavy Industries’ rehabilitation of the MRT-3.

Sumitomo is the MRT-3’s maintenance provider.

In October, the MRT-3 increased the trains’ speed from 30 to 40 kph.

The MRT-3 said it expects to further hike train speed to 60 kph by December.

“With the increased operating speed, MRT-3 passengers can now expect faster travel time, shorter waiting time for train arrivals, and better and comfortable riding experience,” Michael Capati, MRT-3 director for operations, said.