DOTr: Mandatory cashless toll collections to start on December 1

(Eagle News)–The implementation of cashless toll collections will start on Dec. 1.

The Department of Transportation said starting this date, only the cashless mode of payment will be accepted on toll roads.

Transportation Secretary Art Tugade made the deadline extension even as toll road operators have expressed readiness to fully implement electronic payment systems on the initial deadline of Nov. 2.

Toll Regulatory Board executive director Abraham Sales said the extension was to give motorists, especially infrequent toll road users, the time to comply with the Department Order No. 2020-012.

“But mind you, this will be the last time that we will be extending,” Sales said.

According to the DOTr, motorists who fail to comply will be issued a citation ticket.

Cashless toll collections are required under the department order to help curb the spread of COVID-19 and prevent long queues at toll gates.