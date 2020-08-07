DOTr: LRT-1 Cavite extension expected to be partially operational in 2021

(Eagle News) — The Department of Transportation has begun construction of the Light Rail Transit 1-Cavite extension, with the project expected to be partially operational in 2021.

In a statement, the DOTr said the construction of the project comes nearly two decades since the National Economic Development Authority’s Investment Coordination Committee approved it on August 25, 2000.

The NEDA Board approved the Implementing Agreement for the project on January 22, 2002.

According to the agency, the start of the construction was made possible after all the components needed for the project were put in place.

So far, the DOTr said the project has an overall progress rate of 48.32%.

The DOTr said under the project, the existing LRT Line 1 will be lengthened from Baclaran to Niog in Bacoor, Cavite.

This will cut travel time from Manila to Cavite from 1 hour and 10 minutes to only 25 minutes.