DOTr launches COVID-19 hotlines for road, aviation, maritime concerns

(Eagle News)–The Department of Transportation on Thursday, March 19, launched its COVID-19 hotlines amid the Luzon-wide enhanced community quarantine.

The DOTr said these hotlines are for road concerns by health workers, and aviation and maritime concerns:

The DOTr reminded people who are not employed in establishments deemed essential by the government during an enhanced community quarantine to stay at home to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“Payo po namin na ugaliin po nating lahat na sumunod sa mga pinaiiral na batas at alituntunin ng pamahalaan upang tayo ay mapanatiling ligtas at protektado sa banta ng COVID-19,” the DOTr said.