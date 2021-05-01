DOTr lauds MIAA; says P13.9 billion in dividends remitted to nat’l gov’t from 2016 to 2019 much more than its remittance in 20 years

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority broke its own fiscal record after it remitted P13.9 billion in dividends to the national government from 2016 to 2019, the Department of Transportation said.

According to the DOTr, the total P13,900,904,299.33 remitted by MIAA in that span of three years was much more than the P11,149,527,394.99 it remitted in 20 years, from 1996 to 2015.

The DOTr said in 2018, MIAA remitted a whopping P3.42 billion in dividends alone, exceeding by more than 50% its 2017 remittance of P2.2 billion which was at that time the highest recorded dividend payment made by the agency in the last two decades.

Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade commended MIAA for its stellar fiscal performance.

“MIAA’s performance in four years show consistent good fiscal management. My congratulations to the men and women of the MIAA, with the leadership of GM Ed Monreal, for your sterling numbers. The Filipino people stand to benefit from your good work,” Tugade said.

Monreal, for his part, noted that MIAA “remains committed in bettering its fiscal management, as we also work on improving the infrastructure and operations of the NAIA.”

“Ultimately, our fiscal performance should resonate in our efforts in making each airport passenger satisfied beyond expectations,” Monreal said.

MIAA is mandated to remit at least 50% of its annual net income to the national government after it was granted fiscal autonomy two decades ago.