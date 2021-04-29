DOTr: Incentives to drivers participating in gov’t service contracting program increased

(Eagle News) — Higher incentives are now given to drivers participating in the government’s Service Contracting Program.

The Department of Transportation said from the P11 per kilometer traveled by participating Traditional Public Utility Jeepneys (TPUJ) and Modern Public Utility Jeepneys (MPUJ), the incentive has been increased to P27 per kilometer traveled, based on the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board’s Memorandum Circular 2021-28.

For Public Utility Buses (PUB), the incentive is now at P45.50 per kilometer traveled from the initial P23.10.

The DOTr said the higher incentives were effective April 16.

Interested drivers may register through this link: www.servicecontracting.ph

Drivers from other regions may visit the nearest LTFRB Regional Franchising and Regulatory Office for registration as well.

“For further inquiries, please contact LTFRB Program Implementing Unit Office – (02) 8529-7111 loc 845 or LTFRB 24/7 Hotline: 1342,” the DOTr said.