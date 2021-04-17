DOTr: Inauguration of LRT-2 East Extension moved to June 23

(Eagle News) — The inauguration of the Light Rail Transit-2 East Extension will take place on June 23.

The Department of Transportation said the date of the inauguration was moved from April 26 following recent developments in the country’s COVID-19 situation.

Transportation Undersecretary for Railways TJ Batan said the date was reset to protect the health and safety of rail workers and the riding public.

Instead of a formal inauguration, an operational trial run will be conducted on April 26.

“Nakakalungkot man pong isipin pero nakita natin na patuloy na tumataas ang bilang ng mga tinatamaan ng COVID-19. As much as we would like to open the project earlier, kailangan pong unahin ang kalusugan at kapakanan ng ating mga rail workers at mananakay. Excited po tayo na makitang matatapos na itong long-delayed na proyekto na nagumpisa pa nuong 2012, pero mahalaga din po na lahat tayo ay ligtas, malusog, at higit sa lahat, buhay (It may be a sad thing to think of but we’ve seen the number of COVID-19 cases continue to increase. As much as we would like to open the project earlier, we need to put the health and wellbeing of our rail workers and riding public first. We are excited to see the completion of this long-delayed project that started in 2012, but it’s also important for all of us to be safe, healthy, and, more importantly, alive),” Batan said.

According to the DOTr, foreign rail experts who are needed for the final stages of installation, testing, and commissioning works for the project have been unable to report for work or enter the Philippines due to stringent restrictions being enforced.

Recently, Metro Manila and its nearby provinces were placed under an enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) bubble due to the surge of recorded COVID-19 cases.

Now, they are in a modified enhanced community quarantine.

As of February 28, the LRT-2 East Extension Project has an overall progress rate of 96.51%, while the construction phase is at 94.03%.

The final stages of installation, testing, and commissioning for the extension line’s Overhead Catenary System (OCS), power systems, and signaling that were affected by recent COVID-19 restrictions will be completed before inauguration.

LRT-2’s new stations, the Marikina Station and Antipolo Station, will serve commuters from Recto, Manila to Masinag, Antipolo, and vice versa.

The project is expected to cut travel time between Manila and Antipolo from the previous three hours by bus or jeepney, to only 40 minutes.

The East Extension line will increase LRT-2’s capacity by 80,000 passengers per day once fully operational.