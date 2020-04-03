DOTr: Health workers can now use all Luzon expressways free of charge during ECQ

(Eagle News)–Health workers will no longer have to pay toll fees in all Luzon expressways, the DOTr announced on Friday, April 3.

The agency said healthcare workers could use the following highways free of charge for the duration of the enhanced community quarantine:

San Miguel Corporation

– STAR Tollway

– South Luzon Expressway (SLEX)

– Skyway

– NAIA-X

– Tarlac – Pangasinan – La Union Expressway (TPLEX)

Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation

– North Luzon Expressway (NLEX)

– Subic – Clark – Tarlac Expressway (SCTEX)

– Cavite Expressway (CAVITEX)

– C5 Southlink

– Cavite–Laguna Expressway (CALAX)

The DOTr said this was under the free pass program of the agency and toll operators of the Toll Regulatory Board.

” Para sa mga Health Workers na dumadaan sa mga SMC expressways, maaaring bisitahin ang kanilang official social media accounts para sa mga katanungan ukol sa free pass program: (Twitter: @OfficialSLEX, @SkywaySOMCO),” the DOTr said.

For medical frontliners using Metro Pacific expressways, the DOTr said additional guidelines can be found in their official social media accounts (Facebook: Metro Pacific Investments Corporation, NLEX Corporation; Twitter: @CaviteXpressway).