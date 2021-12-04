DOTr hails NAIA employee for honesty after returning $10,000 found at work

(Eagle News) — The Department of Transportation commended one of its employees after he returned $10,000 or P500,000 he had found while cleaning at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport on Nov. 27.

Transportation Secetary Art Tugade hailed janitor Jhun Telewik for his honesty and dedication to work as part of the airport workforce.

Tugade asked for Telewik after he found out about what he did following an activity in Zamboanga.

“Nabigyan ako ng puwang ngayon tanghali kaya sabi ko ipahanap ka at gusto kitang makisalamuha sa lunch. Kasi nga natuwa ako sa ginawa mo,” Tugade told Telewik.

Telewik received a reward, apart from the $100 or P5,000 he received from the owner of the bag.

“Hindi mahalaga ang sinabi ko, hindi rin mahalaga kung ano man ang matatanggap mo ngayon. Ang mahalaga okay at malinis ang iyong budhi. Kokonti nalang yan [ang mga ganyang katangian],” Tugade said.

“A big salute to you, Mr. Telewik. Mabuhay ka!” the DOTr said in a Facebook post.

The DOTr said Telewik searched through the premises for the owner upon finding the pouch that contained the cash.

He relayed what he found through the airport’s paging system.

Since there was no claimant, the honest janitor turned over the bag to the Lost and Found section of the Manila International Airport of Authority (MIAA), which managed to find the owner.