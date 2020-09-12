DOTr gears up for implementation of reduced physical distancing protocol in public modes of transport starting Monday, Sept. 14

Over 1,000 additional PUJs to be deployed, too

(Eagle News)–Over 1,000, or 1159, more traditional public utility jeepneys will start plying Metro Manila streets on Monday, Sept. 14, after the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board approved the opening of 28 more routes.

The Department of Transportation said apart from the opening of the new routes, the physical distancing in public modes of transport will be reduced from one meter to 0.75 to allow for more passengers inside in order to “help in the opening and recovery of the economy.”

Transportation Undersecretary for Railways Timothy John Batan said the reduction, which will take place in phases–from 0.75 meters to 0.5 meters after two weeks, or starting Sept. 28; and from 0.5 meters to 0.3 meters, or starting Oct. 12–was based on consultations with medical experts and simulations, and on the results of a survey on how railway operators all over the world are handling the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Isa po sa mga nakita natin ayon po sa current na estado natin ng COVID-19 ay tayo na lang po ang natitira [na bansa] na nag-eenforce nitong 1-meter social distancing, especially po sa loob ng mga tren. Sa labas ng tren, sa mga istasyon ay nago-observe pa rin ng social distancing, pero pagdating sa loob, ayon sa pag-aaral, tayo na lang ang nag-eenforce nito,” Batan noted.

Based on this, below are the distances among passengers in the railway sector and the corresponding passengers allowed in each mode of transport:

For LRT-1: one-meter distance: 155 passengers; 0.75-meter distance: 204 passengers; 0.5-meter distance: 255 passengers; and 0.3-meter distance: 300 passengers.

For the LRT-2: one-meter distance: 160 passengers; 0.75-meter distance: 212 passengers; 0.5-meter distance: 274 passengers; and 0.3-meter distance: 502 passengers.

For the MRT-3: one-meter distance: 153 passengers or a maximum capacity of 13%; 0.75-meter distance: 204 passengers or a maximum capacity of 17%; 0.5-meter distance: 255 passengers or a maximum capacity of 22%; and 0.3-meter distance: 327 passengers or a maximum capacity of 28%.

For the Philippine National Railways: one-meter distance: 166 passengers; 0.75-meter distance: 184 passengers; 0.5-meter distance: 256 passengers; 0.3-meter distance: 320 passengers.

LTFRB Chair Martin Delgra said that with the reduction of physical distancing to 0.75 meters starting Monday, PUJs will have an increased capacity from one to two passengers or 10-12%.

For buses, an additional one to three passengers will be accommodated in a 2×2, and from the 24-25 current passenger capacity of a 3×2 bus, up to 36 passengers can now be accommodated.

For UV Express units, an additional one to two passengers can be served with the reduced physical distancing protocol.

Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA) Administrator Vice Admiral Robert Empedrad said that with the reduction of physical distancing in passenger vessels to 0.75 meters, passenger load capacity will be increased to 75%.

Meanwhile, passenger load capacity will be increased to 85% for the 0.5-meter distance, and to 85%-100% passenger capacity for 0.3-meter distance.

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines and the Manila International Airport Authority have given the assurance that air passengers are not affected by the new social distancing protocol.

“Sa mga nakaraang araw ay nakita at narinig po namin ang mga hinaing ng ating mamamayan sa kakulangan ng public transportation, kasabay ang panawagan ng economic team na magtulong-tulong ang mga sektor upang mabuksan at makabangon na ang ekonomiya ng bansa. Kaya naman po inatasan ni Secretary Arthur Tugade ang ating mga sektor ng transportasyon na pag-aralan kung paano mapaparami ang kapasidad ng ating mga public transport na hindi sinasakripisyo ang kalusugan at kapakanan ng ating mamayanan,” Transportation Undersecretary for Administrative Service Artemio Tuazon, Jr. said.