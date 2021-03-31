DOTr: Free rides available for APORs during ECQ

(Eagle News) — The Department of Transportation has deployed 44 modern public utility jeepneys to give free transport services to authorized persons outside residences during the enhanced community quarantine in the Greater Manila Area.
According to the DOTr, the following routes are available under the service contracting program from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m.:
1. Novaliches – Malinta via Paso de Blas
2. Bagumbayan Taguig – Pasig via San Joaquin
3. Fort Bonifacio Gate 3 – Guadalupe, Market Market (ABC)
4. Pandacan – L. Guinto
5. Quezon Avenue – LRT 5th Avenue Station
6. Cubao (Diamond) – Roces Super Palengke
7. EDSA Buendia – Mandaluyong City Hall via Jupiter
8. Divisoria – Gasak via H. Lopez
9. Punta – Quiapo via Sta Mesa
10. Boni Pinatubo – Stop & Shop
11. Boni (Robinson’s Complex) – Kalentong/JRC
12. Nichols – Vito Cruz
13. Filinvest City Loop
14. Alabang Town Center (ATC) – Ayala Alabang Village
15. Vito Cruz Taft Avenue – PITX Loop
16. Bagong Silang – SM Fairview
17. Malanday – Divisoria via M. H. Del Pilar
18. Eastwood, Libis – Capitol Commons
19. Gasak – Recto via Dagat-dagatan
20. PITX – Lawton
21. Alabang – Zapote
22. PITX – Nichols
23. PITX – SM Southmall
24. QMC Loop
25. Cubao – Sta Lucia (Pasig)
26. Rosario Junction – San Juan via Pinaglabanan, Ortigas
27. Rodriguez – BFCT
28. Blumentritt, Manila – Sta Quiteria, Caloocan
29. Guadalupe, Makati – FTI, Taguig via JP Rizal Ext.
30. Alabang, Muntinlupa – Buencamino, Muntinlupa
31. Alabang, Muntinlupa – Tunasan
32. Litex, Quezon City – Rodriguez, Rizal
33. Palmera, San Jose Del Monte, Bulacan – Novaliches, Quezon City
34. Parang-Cubao (Cubao – Silangan, San Mateo, Rizal)
35. Munoz – Quiapo
36. Alabang – Calamba via SLEX
37. Balingasa, Balintawak – Muzon, San Jose Del Monte, Bulacan
38. Diego Cera Avenue, Las Pinas – Merville
39. Rodriguez (Sub-Urban) – SM North EDSA
40. Muzon Central Terminal, SJDM – Novaliches, Quirino Hwy
41. Baclaran – NAIA/Baltao
42. SSS Village – Cubao via Aurora
43. Malanday – Sta Cruz. via Huertas Oroqueta
44. Malanday – Pier South via McArthur Highway
According to the DOTr, APORs only need to present an identification card to avail of the free ride services.
The DOTr said the free ride services for APORs are apart from the free transport services being provided to health workers, not just in the Greater Manila Area, but also in the entire country.
The ECQ in the Greater Manila area took effect on Monday, March 29, and is expected to end on April 4.