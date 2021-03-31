DOTr: Free rides available for APORs during ECQ

(Eagle News) — The Department of Transportation has deployed 44 modern public utility jeepneys to give free transport services to authorized persons outside residences during the enhanced community quarantine in the Greater Manila Area.

According to the DOTr, the following routes are available under the service contracting program from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m.:

1. Novaliches – Malinta via Paso de Blas

2. Bagumbayan Taguig – Pasig via San Joaquin

3. Fort Bonifacio Gate 3 – Guadalupe, Market Market (ABC)

4. Pandacan – L. Guinto

5. Quezon Avenue – LRT 5th Avenue Station

6. Cubao (Diamond) – Roces Super Palengke

7. EDSA Buendia – Mandaluyong City Hall via Jupiter

8. Divisoria – Gasak via H. Lopez

9. Punta – Quiapo via Sta Mesa

10. Boni Pinatubo – Stop & Shop

11. Boni (Robinson’s Complex) – Kalentong/JRC

12. Nichols – Vito Cruz

13. Filinvest City Loop

14. Alabang Town Center (ATC) – Ayala Alabang Village

15. Vito Cruz Taft Avenue – PITX Loop

16. Bagong Silang – SM Fairview

17. Malanday – Divisoria via M. H. Del Pilar

18. Eastwood, Libis – Capitol Commons

19. Gasak – Recto via Dagat-dagatan

20. PITX – Lawton

21. Alabang – Zapote

22. PITX – Nichols

23. PITX – SM Southmall

24. QMC Loop

25. Cubao – Sta Lucia (Pasig)

26. Rosario Junction – San Juan via Pinaglabanan, Ortigas

27. Rodriguez – BFCT

28. Blumentritt, Manila – Sta Quiteria, Caloocan

29. Guadalupe, Makati – FTI, Taguig via JP Rizal Ext.

30. Alabang, Muntinlupa – Buencamino, Muntinlupa

31. Alabang, Muntinlupa – Tunasan

32. Litex, Quezon City – Rodriguez, Rizal

33. Palmera, San Jose Del Monte, Bulacan – Novaliches, Quezon City

34. Parang-Cubao (Cubao – Silangan, San Mateo, Rizal)

35. Munoz – Quiapo

36. Alabang – Calamba via SLEX

37. Balingasa, Balintawak – Muzon, San Jose Del Monte, Bulacan

38. Diego Cera Avenue, Las Pinas – Merville

39. Rodriguez (Sub-Urban) – SM North EDSA

40. Muzon Central Terminal, SJDM – Novaliches, Quirino Hwy

41. Baclaran – NAIA/Baltao

42. SSS Village – Cubao via Aurora

43. Malanday – Sta Cruz. via Huertas Oroqueta

44. Malanday – Pier South via McArthur Highway

According to the DOTr, APORs only need to present an identification card to avail of the free ride services.

The DOTr said the free ride services for APORs are apart from the free transport services being provided to health workers, not just in the Greater Manila Area, but also in the entire country.

The ECQ in the Greater Manila area took effect on Monday, March 29, and is expected to end on April 4.