DOTr: Free ride service for health workers stays during MECQ

(Eagle News) — Health workers can still get free rides courtesy of the Department of Transportation even during the modified enhanced community quarantine in Metro Manila and four other areas.

In a statement, the DOTr said the Free Ride Service for Health Workers Program operates in two shifts—from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., and from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

So far, there are 20 bus routes in the Greater Metro Manila area.

The DOTr said the program was made possible through coordination with other government agencies.

In a separate Facebook post, the agency said two fuel companies have vowed to continue their fuel assistance for bus units participating in the program until Aug. 18, the expected end of the MECQ.

The program, which started on March 18, has serviced 1,426,885 nationwide as of Aug. 2, the DOTr said.

Of this number, 418,226 are from the National Capital Region, while 1,008,659 are from other regions outside Metro Manila.