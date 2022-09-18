DOTr: Free MRT-3, LRT-2, PNR rides during select hours for gov’t workers on Sept. 19

(Eagle News)–Government workers can use the Metro Rail Transit-3, Light Rail Transit-2, and Philippine National Railways free of charge during select hours on September 19.

According to the Department of Transportation, this was in celebration of the month-long Philippine Civil Service Anniversary.

“The free rides offered to our government workers in our major rail lines is the (DOTr) way of honoring them. These civil servants give important contributions and perform an indispensable role in nation-building,” Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista said.

The DOTr said the free MRT-3 and LRT-2 rides for government workers can be availed of from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The PNR, meanwhile, is free of charge for government employees for the whole of September 19.

Government workers must present valid IDs as proof of their employment to avail of the free rides, the DOTr said.