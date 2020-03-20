DOTr: Foreigners to be temporarily barred from entering PHL starting March 22

(Eagle News) — Foreigners will not be allowed to enter the country temporarily starting March 22 at midnight.

The Department of Transportation said in an advisory on Friday, March 20, that only Overseas Filipino Workers, repatriating Filipinos, their foreign spouses and children (provided that the foreign spouse and children are traveling with the Filipino national), and foreign government and international organization officials accredited to the Philippines, will be allowed to enter the country.

OFWs, balikbayans, and foreign nationals leaving for abroad through any of the ports in Luzon shall be allowed to do so “at any time for the duration of the enhanced community quarantine,” the DOTr said.

The agency said this was provided that proof of international travel itinerary scheduled within twenty-four hours is presented.

“Departing Filipino tourists are temporarily not allowed to depart,” the DOTr said.

According to the agency, land, air and sea travel of uniformed personnel for official business, especially those transporting medical supplies, laboratory specimens related to the coronavirus disease 2019, and other humanitarian assistance, shall be allowed.

Sweeper flights to bring foreign nationals to the airports will also be allowed to continue operations.

If going to the airport, the DOTr reiterated only one person is allowed to bring or fetch a passenger.

The DOTr said the person must depart immediately after making the pick-up or the drop-off.

The driver should also carry with him or her a copy of the airline ticket of the passenger as proof of conveyance.