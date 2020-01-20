DOTr eyes completion of MRT-3 rehab by third quarter of 2021

(Eagle News)-The Department of Transportation is targeting to complete the rehabilitation of the Metro Rail Transit 3 by the third quarter of 2021.

The Department of Transportation said so far, new air-conditioning units have been installed in the coaches, bringing the total number to 94 out of 120 units that were acquired by maintenance provider Sumitomo-MHI-TESP.

The 120 new units are on top of the 60 units that were installed under the management of the Maintenance Transition Team.

According to the DOTr, the airconditioning units replacement is just one of other key features of the MRT-3 rehabilitation project.

“Under this, Sumitomo-MHI-TESP will undertake the overhaul of all 72 Light Rail Vehicles (LRVs) of the MRT-3, replace all mainline tracks, rehabilitate power and overhead catenary systems, upgrade the signalling system, communications and CCTV systems, and repair all of MRT-3’s escalators and elevators, among other system repairs and improvements.,” the DOTr said.

The agency said by the end of the rehabilitation period the MRT-3 “will have been restored to high-grade design condition.”

This means the number of its operating trains will have increased from 15 to 20 at peak hours and the train operating speed doubled from 30 to 60 kilometers per hour.

The DOTr added waiting time will have been reduced from 7 to 10 minutes to 3.5 minutes, and train capacity more than doubled from 300,000 to 650,000 passengers daily.