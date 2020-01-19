DOTr eyes completion of Bicol International Airport by July 2020

(Eagle News)–The Department of Transportation is eyeing the completion of the Bicol International Airport by July 2020, with over 62 percent of the structure completed.

In a statement, the DOTr said as of Jan. 15, the construction of the airport in Daraga, Albay was at a 62.393% progress rate.

Once completed, the DOTr said the airport is expected to accommodate 2 million passengers every year, with the enhancement of its capacity facilities and airport operation safety.

“Hailed as the MOST SCENIC GATEWAY because of the majestic backdrop of Mount Mayon, the BIA is the much-anticipated infrastructure program that will boost air traffic and tourism arrival in Bicol, and enable the province of Albay to become an economic powerhouse,” the DOTr said.