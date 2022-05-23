DOTr eyeing full operations of MRT-7 by 2023

(Eagle News) — The Department of Transportation is eyeing full operations of the Metro Rail Transit-7 by 2023.

According to Transportation Undersecretary Timothy Batan, partial operations of the line that runs from North Avenue, Quezon City, to San Jose del Monte, Bulacan are expected in 2022.

“This will bring great convenience to our commuters since it will reduce travel time from San Jose del Monte, Bulacan, to North Avenue from two hours to 30 minutes,” he said.

The DOTr has said the MRT-7, once completed, can serve an average of 300,000 to 500,000 passengers in a single day.

The MRT 7 started construction in April 2016.

On September 7, 2021, a total of six train cars to be used in the line arrived in the country from South Korea.