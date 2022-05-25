DOTr extends free MRT-3 rides until June 30

(Eagle News) — The Department of Transportation has extended its free Metro Rail Transit-3 rides to commuters.

According to the DOTr, the “Libreng Sakay” program covering the MRT-3, which was first implemented on March 28, will now run until June 30.

Commuters may still ride the train for free anytime between the rail line’s operating hours from 4:40 a.m. to 10:10 p.m.

“Malaking kapakinabangan ‘yung LIBRENG SAKAY para sa ating mga kababayan. ‘Yung malaking natitipid nila sa pamasahe at ‘yung comfort and convenience ng paggamit ng isinaayos na MRT-3, gusto natin magtuluy-tuloy ‘yan. Kaya naman, napagdesisyunan po natin na i-extend ang LIBRENG SAKAY ng isa pang buwan para na rin mas marami pang pasahero ang makinabang at matulungan ng programa,” said Transportation Secretary Art Tugade said.

MRT-3 officer-in-charge, general manager and director for operations Michael J. Capati said the extension would also allow the MRT-3 management to test the rail line’s capacity and performance following the completion of its rehabilitation.

“We hope to cater to more passengers with the extension of the FREE RIDE program, as well as showcase the improved services of the MRT-3 and restore the public confidence in our mass transport system,” he said.

The DOTr said from March 28 to May 24, the MRT-3 served a total of 15,730,872 passengers under the free ride program.