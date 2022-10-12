DOTr exploring other cashless fare payment methods for commuters

(Eagle News)–The Department of Transportation is exploring other cashless fare payment methods for commuter.

The DOTr said the agency was threshing out issues that would allow commuters to use QR codes, credit cards and cellular phones, among others, in paying their fare in buses, rail lines and modernized jeepneys.

The DOTr said other possible means of payment include the near-field communication system that would enable smart watch users to pay.

So far, commuters can pay using their beep cards.

Last September 1, the DOTr, together with LandBank of the Philippines, launched the pilot testing project for the Automated Fare Collection System Europay Mastercard Visa at the Parañaque Intergrated Terminal Exchange.

Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista said the institutionalization of the AFCS would bring the country closer to the goal of achieving global standards in cashless payments when commuting.

The AFCS technology would allow for the expansion of fare platforms the public can use for payment.