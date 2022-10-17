DOTr expects LRT-1 Cavite Extension project to be fully completed early next year

(Eagle News) — The Department of Transportation on Monday, Oct. 17, said the LRT-1 Cavite Extension Project will be completed early next year.

According to the DOTr, as of August 2022, the overall progress rate is at 73%.

The DOTr said the trackwork installation is so far 50% complete.

The electromechanical work, such as the laying of rails and installation of the electrical system, as well as the construction of the five additional LRT-1 stations, namely, the Redemptorist, MIA, PITX Asia World, Ninoy Aquino, and Dr. Santos, are also being undertaken.

“The (DOTr) and the Light Rail Manila Corporation (LRMC), with help from private partners, have been fast-tracking completion the project, which had been delayed for almost 20 years,” the DOTr said.

The DOTr said once completed, the extension is expected to trim down travel time between Baclaran and Bacoor, Cavite to just 25 minutes.

So far, travel to and fro takes 1 hour and 10 minutes.

The project is also expected to increase LRT-1’s capacity from 500,000 to 800,000 passengers daily.