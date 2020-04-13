DOTr expands free rides for health workers program

(Eagle News)–The Department of Transportation has expanded its free rides for health workers program to include other areas.

The DOTr said the program, which has so far serviced 154561 health workers, now covers regions 1, 2, 3, 4A, 4B, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, CAR and CARAGA apart from the National Capital Region.

Of the 154561 health workers, 41312 were from Metro Manila while 113249 were from outside NCR.

The program started with only three routes in Metro Manila in March.

“Bukod pa rito, sa pakikipagtulungan ng Google sa Road Sector ng DOTr, makikita na ngayon ang 19 NCR routes ng libreng sakay sa GOOGLE MAPS na magbibigay-daan upang mas mapadali para sa ating mga Health Workers na malaman kung saan maaaring i-avail ang free ride ng DOTr,” the DOTr said.

Earlier, the DOTr announced free fuel subsidy to buses that are part of the program, courtesy of some oil companies.

Medical workers can also avail of free toll fees in all Luzon expressways for the duration of the enhanced community quarantine.