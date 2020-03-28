DOTr expands free bus ride operations for health workers to Laguna

(Eagle News)–The Department of Transportation has extended its free bus ride operations for health workers to Laguna.

In a statement, the DOTr said health frontliners can now be transported to and from Calamba, Sta. Rosa, Binan and San Pedro.

The buses, the DOTr said, will transport passengers to these designated routes, and vice versa, at 5 a.m., 7 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m., and 7 p.m.

The following are the specific areas covered by the South East Area route:

First Cabuyao Hospital and Medical Center: pickup/transfer point

Balibago Transport Terminal-Sta. Rosa: pickup/transfer point

Caltex Rizal Boulevard

Perpetual Help Medical Center – Binan: pickup/transfer point

Binan Community Hospital

Westlake Medical Center

Divine Mercy Hospital

SM Center Muntinlupa: pickup/transfer point

Medical Center Muntinlupa

Starmall Alabang:pickup/transfer point

“Thank you to our stakeholders who made this initiative possible! Our partners in providing our modern heroes with their commuting needs during this trying times. MABUHAY PO KAYO!” the DOTr said.