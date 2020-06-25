DOTr doubles equity subsidy for operators, drivers participating in PUV modernization program

(Eagle News) — The Department of Transportation has doubled the equity subsidy granted to operators and drivers joining the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program.
In a statement, the DOTr said from P80,000, the equity subsidy was now P160,000 after Secretary Art Tugade amended a provision in Department Order 2018-16 to address the affordability issues raised by operators and drivers about the modern PUV units.
With the signed directive, the P160,000 equity subsidy per PUV unit will be given to existing PUV operators with valid franchises and PUV operators applying for new or developmental routes under the Omnibus Franchising Guidelines of the program.
The DO has retroactive effect, and includes those with applications from July 31, 2018.
This means even if operators and drivers received the previous amount prior to the signing of the order, they can still get the remaining balance to complete the amount.
“Habang sumusulong tayo patungo sa pagbabago, ito ‘ho ang paraan namin para sabihing kaagapay ninyo kami sa Kagawaran ng Transportasyon. Contrary to the statements of other critics, we are here to assist and hear the concerns of all stakeholders. Especially now that we are gearing to a future wherein modernization will greatly benefit everyone, kailangan ‘ho natin ito,” Tugade added.
Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board chair Martin Delgra III welcomed the DOTr’s move.
“More PUV operators and drivers can now participate in the PUV Modernization Program as they are assured of access to loans especially from government-run banks,” he said.
“We are assuring our PUV drivers and operators that the DOTr and the LTFRB are always here to support their movement towards modernization,” he added.