DOTr doubles equity subsidy for operators, drivers participating in PUV modernization program

(Eagle News) — The Department of Transportation has doubled the equity subsidy granted to operators and drivers joining the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program.

In a statement, the DOTr said from P80,000, the equity subsidy was now P160,000 after Secretary Art Tugade amended a provision in Department Order 2018-16 to address the affordability issues raised by operators and drivers about the modern PUV units.

With the signed directive, the P160,000 equity subsidy per PUV unit will be given to existing PUV operators with valid franchises and PUV operators applying for new or developmental routes under the Omnibus Franchising Guidelines of the program.

The DO has retroactive effect, and includes those with applications from July 31, 2018.

This means even if operators and drivers received the previous amount prior to the signing of the order, they can still get the remaining balance to complete the amount.