DOTr deploys at least 10 buses to transport health workers; Grab PHL commits to help

(Eagle News)–The Department of Transportation deployed today, March 18, an initial 10 buses to deploy health workers to several hospitals amid the enhanced community quarantine.

In a statement, the DOTr said there will be two pick-up points for the buses: the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX), and the BFCT East Metro Transport Terminal in Marikina City.

The free bus service, which is implemented in cooperation and close coordination with the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB), Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), and HM Transit, will ferry health workers to their designated hospitals on the following routes:

Route 1: (PITX – Quezon City General Hospital via Makati/Pasig)

PITX

Makati Medical Center

St. Lukes Medical Center – BGC

Rizal Medical Center

The Medical City – Ortigas

East Avenue Medical Center

Philippine Heart Center

Lung Center of the Philippines

Quezon City General Hospital

Route 2: (PITX – San Lazaro / Chinese General Hospital via Manila/Taft)

PITX

Pasay City General Hospital

Adventist Medical Center Manila

Philippine General Hospital

Jose Reyes Memorial Medical Center

Manila Doctors Hospital

University of Sto. Tomas Hospital

San Lazaro Hospital

Jose R. Reyes Memorial Medical Center

Chinese General Hospital and Medical Center

Route 3: (BFCT – San Lazaro Hospital via East Ave/E. Rodriguez)

BFCT

Quirino Memorial Medical Center

East Avenue Medical Center

Philippine Heart Center

Lung Center of the Philippines

Providence Hospital

Capitol Medical Center

St. Lukes Medical Center – East Ave.

University of Sto. Tomas Hospital

San Lazaro Hospital

The DOTr said the routes are subject to change depending on the data and requests coming from the Department of Health (DOH).

Protocols on the containment of COVID-19, social distancing, body temperature checks, and regular disinfecting (every after each trip) of vehicles, will also be implemented on the buses.

Grab PH President Brian Cu also committed to help DOTr transport health workers to identified hospitals free of charge.

Details on the arrangement will be made available soon.

The DOTr will also set up an operations center for a motorpool for use by officials and members of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases.

“This is to provide swift and unhampered mobility of the task force while the enhanced community quarantine is being enforced,” the DOTr said.

On Monday, March 16, President Rodrigo Duterte placed the whole of Luzon under an enhanced community quarantine.

Under the proclamation, strict home quarantine in all households will be observed.

Mass public transportation is suspended, the provision for food and essential health services is regulated, and the presence of uniformed personnel to enforce the quarantine procedures is heightened, under the proclamation.