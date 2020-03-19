DOTr deploys additional buses for health workers, unveils new routes

(Eagle News)–The Department of Transportation has deployed additional buses with additional routes to ferry health workers to hospitals.

The DOTr said the buses plying the following routes are free of charge:

North West Area

Route 1

• Malanday – (pickup/transfer point)

• Valenzuela City General Hospital

• Monumento / MCU- (pickup/transfer point)

• Tondo General Hospital

• Metropolitan Medical Center

• San Lazaro Hospital

• Jose R. Reyes Memorial Medical Center

• University of Santo Tomas Hospital

• Chinese General Hospital

• United Doctors Medical Center (Welcome Rotonda) – (pickup/transfer point)

North West Area

Route 2

• Valenzuela Gateway Complex – (pickup/transfer point)

• Quezon City General Hospital

• Balintawak – (pickup/transfer point)

• Philippine Orthopedic

• United Doctors Medical Center (Welcome Rotonda) – (pickup/transfer point)

North East Area

Route 3

• Dr. Jose N. Rodriguez Memorial (Caloocan)

• SM Fairview – (pickup/transfer point)

• Diliman Doctors Hospital

• Veterans Memorial Medical Center

• Lung Center of the Philippines

• National Kidney and Transplant Institute

• Philippine Heart Center

• East Avenue Medical Center

• Philippine Children’s Hospital

• Centris Station (EDSA/Q.Ave)-(pickup/transfer point)

East Area

Route 4

• SM City Masinag – (pickup/transfer point)

• Marikina Valley Medical Center

• Amang Rodriguez Memorial Medical Center

• BFCT East Metro Transport Terminal- (pickup/transfer point)

• Quirino Memorial Medical Center

• Araneta Center Bus Terminal

• Robinsons Galleria- (pickup/transfer point)

• The Medical City – Ortigas

East Area

Route 5

• Ortigas Hospital and Healthcare (Cainta)- (pickup/transfer point)

• SM City East Ortigas

• Pasig City General Hospital

• The Medical City Ortigas

• Robinsons Galleria-(pickup/transfer point)

• VRP Medical Center

• St. Luke’s Medical Center-(pickup/transfer point)

• Rizal Medical Center

Central Area

Route 6

• Centris Station (EDSA/Q.Ave)-(pickup/transfer point)

• Providence Hospital

• Capitol Medical Center

• United Doctors Medical Center (Welcome Rotonda)- (pickup/transfer point)

• UERM Memorial Medical Center

• National Children’s Hospital

• De Los Santos Medical Center

• St. Luke’s Medical Center – E. Rodriguez

• MRT-3 Cubao Station- (pickup/transfer point)

Central Area

Route 7

• The Medical City – Ortigas- (pickup/transfer point)

• Robinsons Galleria-(pickup/transfer point)

• Cardinal Santos Medical Center

• Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital

• Santa Ana Hospital

• Makati Medical Center-(pickup/transfer point)

South East Area

Route 8

• RITM-(pickup/transfer point)

• Asian Hospital and Medical Center

• Muntinlupa City Hospital

• South Station

• SLEX Sucat Exit-(pickup/transfer point)

• Bicutan Exit

• Makati Medical Center-(pickup/transfer point)

• St. Luke’s Medical Center – BGC-(pickup/transfer point)

South West Area

Route 9

• Vista Mall, Daang Hari-(pickup/transfer point)

• Perpetual Help Medical Center (Las Pinas)

• Las Piñas General Hospital

• Baclaran Market-(pickup/transfer point)

• San Juan de Dios Educational Medical Center

• Pasay City General Hospital

• Adventist Medical Center

• Makati Medical Center-(pickup/transfer point)

• Philippine General Hospital

• Manila Doctors Hospital

• United Doctors Medical Center (Welcome Rotonda)-(pickup/transfer point)

According to the DOTr, the routes are still subject to change depending on the advice of the Department of Health.

Buses will transport passengers at 5 a.m., 1 p.m., 5 p.m., and 9 p.m., using the routes, and vice versa.

The DOTr said the protocols, which include social distancing among passengers, body temperature checks, and regular sanitation of services, will be followed.

It said more than 70 buses committed to help.