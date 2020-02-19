DOTr: Construction of MRT-7 “underground areas” to continue

(Eagle News) — Construction of “underground areas” of the Metro Rail Transit-7 will continue, the Department of Transportation said on Wednesday, Feb. 19.

According to Transportation Spokesperson Goddess Libiran, the DOTr will, on the other hand, coordinate with the Quezon City government for the construction of the aboveground structure.

Libiran issued the statement after Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte put a temporary stop to the construction of the Quezon Memorial Circle station, noting that the proposed floor area was more than five times the indicated 4,997 square meters in the projects’ permit and clearance.

The mayor had said this would affect the landmark as a national heritage park.

“We are certain that at the end of the day, we will be able to strike a balance and obtain a win-win situation,” Libiran said.

According to the DOTr, the MRT-7 project was 50.69% complete as of January this year.