DOTr: Construction of MRT-7 59.82 percent complete

(Eagle News) — Construction of the Metro Rail Transit-7 is 59.82 percent complete, the Department of Transportation said over the weekend.

According to the DOTr, once operational, the 14-station MRT-7 is expected to cut short the travel time from North Avenue in Quezon City to San Jose Del Monte in Bulacan to just 35 minutes.

As it is, it said it takes two to three hours to travel from one point to the other.

With the completion, the DOTr said the MRT-7 is projected to serve 300,000 to 850,000 passengers daily.

It said there was also “sufficient room for capacity augmentation to accommodate the potential increase in the rail transit’s ridership in the future.”

The project has an estimated cost of P69.30 billion.

Its railway system spans 23 kilometers.

It is expected to ease vehicular congestion on Commonwealth Ave, in Caloocan and on the North Luzon Expressway.