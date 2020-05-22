DOTr: Cashless transactions in taxis, TNVS to be part of “new normal”

(Eagle News) — Cashless transactions will now be implemented in taxis and transport network vehicle services to further curb the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019.

The Department of Transportation made the announcement as it and the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board partnered with various digital payment providers for the public vehicles, which are so far only allowed in general community quarantine areas.

One of the first to tie-up with the government for this purpose is GCash, the DOTr said.

“Cashless and contactless payment scheme will now be part of the ‘new normal’ in the public transportation system. This should not be treated by taxi operators as another transaction cost. Rather, this move intends to limit direct physical contact between drivers and their passengers and help stop the spread of COVID-19,” Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade said.

Through the GCash system, drivers will accept digital payments through a Scan to Pay (STP) app via QR technology.

GCash users will only have to scan the unique QR code of the taxi unit they are riding to pay for their metered fares.

According to LTFRB Chairman Martin Delgra III, aside from GCash, the LTFRB is in talks with other electronic payment providers such as Squidpay, Paymaya, Beep, among others.

“We had consultations with these providers over the weekend. We are encouraging these digital payment providers to partner with taxi operators and TNCs to lessen the chance of COVID-19 spread,” Delgra said.

“On the part of the TNCs such as Hirna, Grab and Owto, they are already accepting cashless transactions,” he said.

Earlier, the LTFRB released Memorandum Circular No. 2020-018 which mandates the collection of fares in taxi units, and in TNVS as “strictly through cashless payment or through online payment facility only.”