DOTr: Buses under MRT-3 Bus Augmentation Program to depart from North Ave., Taft Ave. stations at 10 p.m. starting today

(Eagle News)–Starting today, July 10, the last trip of buses under the Metro Rail Transit-3 Bus Augmentation Program will be at 10 p.m.

The Department of Transportation said this applies to buses in designated stations in North Ave. and Taft Ave., the endpoints and starting points of the MRT-3 line.

The DOTr said the extension of bus operations in those stations under the program–buses previously departed at 8 p.m.–was to address the needs of passengers affected by the MRT-3 temporary shutdown.

The temporary suspension of operations of the MRT-3 was done to pave the way for a rapid testing of all its employees, many of whom already tested positive for COVID-19.

As of Thursday morning, the number of COVID-19-positive MRT-3 personnel has reached over 200.

The buses also now leave at 4 a.m., instead of the previous 5:30 a.m., to shorten the queue among commuters especially during the rush hour in the morning, the DOTr said.

Secretary Art Tugade has also given the order for the 3-minute regular dispatch system to be strictly followed under the program.