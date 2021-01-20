DOTr: Bicol International Airport construction progress rate now at 72.2 percent

(Eagle News) — The Bicol International Airport construction progress rate is now at 72.2 percent, the Department of Transportation said on Wednesday, January 20.

In a statement, the DOTr said as of 13 January 2021, Package 2A of the BIA development project was now 88.2 percent complete.

Package 2A covers the airport’s landside facilities such as the Administration Building, Air Traffic Control Building, Crash Fire Rescue Building, and the Maintenance Building.

Package 2B, which covers the construction of the passenger terminal building (PTB), taxiway, runway extension, and other site development work, meanwhile, is now 49.5 percent complete.

“It can’t be denied that the aviation sector has been one of the hardest hit by the pandemic. That’s why it is important that we finish the airport at the soonest possible time, as this will absolutely give the economy a boost. Gusto ko matapos ‘yan within the year dahil gusto na natin itong agad na mapakinabangan ng ating mga kababayan. As we ready for take-off, kung baga, dapat all systems go,” Tugade said.

The BIA initially started construction in 2008 but development works were uncompleted until 2012.

Work resumed on the airport in 2016.

According to the DOTr, once completed, the airport, which features the iconic Mayon Volcano as its backdrop, is expected to serve a total of 2 million airline passengers every year.

“The new international airport is also projected to boost air traffic in the region amid the existing coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic,” the department said.