DOTr activates 12th crew change hub in PHL

(Eagle News) — The Department of Transportation has activated another crew change hub in the Philippines.

According to the DOTr, with the activation of the Port of Cagayan De Oro on Tuesday, May 31, the number of crew change hubs in the country has risen to 12.

Apart from the Port of Cagayan de Oro, these are the Port of Manila, Currimao, Poro Point (La Union), Subic Bay Freeport Zone, Bataan, Batangas, Palawan, Iloilo, Cebu, Davao and Port of Zamboanga.

The department said all hubs are equipped with One-Stop Shops (OSS) for Seafarers, which means government services are housed in a single location to facilitate crew change requirements and activities.

“The newly-operationalized hub in Cagayan De Oro along with others, is a significant step to ensure the overall well-being, safety, and employment of our seafarers amid challenges towards normalcy despite the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic,” the DOTr said.

It said the government “recognizes the importance of crew change in our country which greatly contributes to efficient, safe ship operations, help address global need for fresh manpower aboard and a way towards international recognition.”

“In our remaining days in office, the DOTr continues to strengthen and stay firm to its commitment to make the Philippines an international crew change hub,” the DOTr added.