DOTr: 570 students ferried back to provinces under gov’t’s Hatid Estudyante program

(Eagle News) — The government has so far ferried over 500 students left stranded following the imposition of a community quarantine back to their hometowns.

In a statement, the Department of Transportation said the 570 brought back to their respective provinces under the Hatid Estudyante Para Makabalik sa Probinsiya program includes the first batch of 11 students ferried to Central Luzon.

Sixteen students were also ferried back to Cagayan De Oro, while a total of 543 students were transported to their homes in the CARAGA region (148 students went back to Agusan Del Sur, 113 to Surigao del Sur, 106 to Surigao del Norte, 66 students to Agusan del Norte, 78 to Butuan City, 32 to the Dinagat Islands).

Before the students were sent off to their respective provinces, they underwent a coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) rapid testing.

Under the system, those who test negative of the virus are allowed to board the vehicles, while those who test positive are referred to a quarantine facility.

“Inutos po ni DOTr Secretary Arthur P. Tugade na madaliin ang proseso sapagkat aniya, ‘one day of delay is one day deprivation for these students to be with their families,’” Transportation Assistant Secretary. Giovanni Lopez said.