DOT postpones nationwide mall sale amid COVID-19 concerns

(Eagle News)–The Department of Tourism has postponed its nationwide mall sale that was supposed to be part of the 2020 Philippine Shopping Festival as a precaution against the novel coronavirus.

The Philippine Shopping Festival was supposed to mitigate the economic effects of COVID-19 especially on tourism.

“The DOT maintains its stance to prioritize the safety of its citizens more than visitor arrivals and revenue,” the DOT said in a statement.

The DOT said the activity would push through at a later date, but did not specify.

“As much as we want to mitigate the economic impact of the COVID-19, the safety of our citizens remains our priority,” Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat said.

“We advise the general public to maintain proper hygiene and follow the guidelines set by the Department of Health to contain the spread of the virus,” she added.