DOT official: President set to issue EO making use of face masks in indoor areas voluntary

(Eagle News) — President Bongbong Marcos is set to issue an executive order making the use of face masks in indoor areas voluntary with some exceptions, Tourism Secretary Cristina Frasco said on Tuesday, Oct. 25.

Frasco said this was agreed upon during a Cabinet meeting earlier in the day.

She said this was based on the Inter-Agency Task Force’s recommendation.

Frasco said, however, that masks will still be required in public transportation and medical facilities.

Earlier, the President approved the voluntary use of face masks outdoors.

In Executive Order No. 3, the President also reiterated the continued implementation of minimum public health standards.