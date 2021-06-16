DOT: Leisure travel from NCR Plus to MGCQ areas still allowed until June 30

(Eagle News) — Leisure travel from NCR Plus to tourist spots in modified general community quarantine areas is still allowed until the end of the month.

According to Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat, the extension applies to travelers of all ages from Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, and Rizal.

Those below 18 years old and above 65 years old, however, should be subject to a negative RT-PCR test.

Travelers should also comply with the requirements set by the local government which has jurisdiction over the area of destination.

“This extended liberal movement of people will allow the DOT and local government units to revive the jobs of displaced tourism workers,” Romulo-Puyat said in a statement.

Point-to-point leisure travel was previously allowed only until June 15.

Metro Manila and Bulacan are now under a general community quarantine with some restrictions.

Laguna, Cavite, and Rizal, on the other hand, are under a GCQ with “heightened restrictions” until the end of the month.