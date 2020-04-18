DOT launches online training for tourism stakeholders amid COVID-19 pandemic

(Eagle News) – The Department of Tourism (DOT) has launched an online training program to allow tourism stakeholders to embrace the “new normal” and cope with the challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement, DOT secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat said that the program, dubbed DOT Online Training, will be done via Zoom video-conferencing and “offers stakeholders an option to use their time productively during the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ)”.

“The DOT is developing online courses for tourism stakeholders. This conceptualized as an alternative to the regular training programs being conducted by the Office of Industry Manpower Development. This our vision in embracing a new normal for our industry,” Puyat said in the statement.

She explained that the course covers two subject areas: Tourism Enterprise and Filipino Brand of Service.

Tourism Enteprise involves “monitoring, evaluating and learning from past and present situations to enable tourism stakeholders to prepare better for the future”, while Filipino Brand of Service “applies the seven Filipino values or “7Ms” that characterize Filipino hospitality, namely May Likha, Makatao, Makakalikasan, Makabansa, Masayahin, May-Bayanihan and May-Pag-asa.”

Other modules on different topics will soon be available, the Tourism chief added.

The courses are open for all tourism stakeholders free of charge.

Eagle News Service