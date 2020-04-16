DOST to set up specimen collection booths for COVID-19 testing, Dela Peña says

(Eagle News)–The Department of Science and Technology will set up sample collection booths nationwide for the mass testing for the coronavirus disease 2019, DOST Secretary Fortunato dela Peña said on Wednesday, April 16.

According to Dela Peña, the DOST will partner with the Department of Health for the setting up of the booths.

“Aming ilalabas ang mga karagdagang detalye ng mga napiling pasilidad na mapagkakalooban ng mga collection booths sa mga susunod na araw,” Dela Peña said.

According to Dela Peña, the initial target was 132 booths broken down as follows:

at least 132 specimen collection booths in different regions across the country:

NCR – 34

CAR – 6

Region 1 – 6

Region 2 – 6

Region 3 – 8

Region 4A – 4

Region 4B – 2

Region 5 – 5

Region 6 – 6

Region 7 – 7

Region 8 – 3

Region 9 – 10

Region 10 – 5

Region 11 – 4

Region 12 – 3

Caraga Region – 4

There will also be 19 booths in the DOH Centers for Health Development.

“We thank you again for your valuable contribution in responding against the COVID-19 pandemic,” Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said in a letter to Dela Peña.