“Domeng” now outside PAR

(Eagle News)–“Domeng” is now outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the center of the tropical storm was now 990 kilometers east northeast of extreme Northern Luzon.

It is packing maximum sustained winds of 85 kph near the center and a gustiness of up to 105 kph.

The tropical storm has accelerated and is now moving north northwestward.

PAGASA said that while “Domeng” is not directly affecting the archipelago, under its influence, that of Typhoon “Chaba” outside PAR and the prevailing southwest monsoon, a gale warning remains in effect over the western seaboards of Northern and Central Luzon.

Moderate to rough seas will also prevail over the remaining seaboards of Northern Luzon and the western seaboard of Southern Luzon.

“Domeng” is forecast to remain a tropical storm in the next 36 hours.