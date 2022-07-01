“Domeng” intensifies, decelerates as it heads north over West PHL Sea

(Eagle News) — “Domeng” has intensified and decelerated while moving northwards over the West Philippine Sea.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the center of the tropical storm was estimated 975 km east of Extreme Northern Luzon.

It is packing maximum sustained winds of 85 kph near the center and a gustiness of up to 105 kph.

“Domeng” is moving at 15 kph.

PAGASA said that while “Domeng” is not directly affecting the archipelago at this time, the southwest monsoon enhanced by this weather system and Severe Tropical Storm “Chaba” outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) will continue affecting the western sections of Central and Southern Luzon.

The enhanced southwest monsoon will also bring occasionally gusty conditions over Extreme Northern Luzon, the northern and western portions of Luzon, and the western portion of Visayas.

The tropical storm is forecast to gradually accelerate northward or north northwestward over the Philippine Sea, then northwestward on Saturday.

It is expected to exit PAR this morning or afternoon.