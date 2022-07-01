“Domeng” intensifies as it heads north over PHL Sea

(Eagle News) — “Domeng” has further intensified as it moved northwards over the Philippine Sea.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the center of Tropical Storm “Domeng” was estimated 975 km east of extreme Northern Luzon.

It is packing maximum sustained winds of 75 kph near the center and a gustiness of up to 90 kph.

PAGASA said while “Domeng” is not directly affecting the archipelago at this time, the southwest monsoon it and Severe Tropical Storm “Chaba,” which is outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility, enhance will continue affecting the western sections of Central and Southern Luzon.

The weather bureau said it will bring occasionally gusty conditions over extreme Northern Luzon, the northern and western portions of Luzon, and the western portion of Visayas.

Tropical Storm “Domeng” is forecast to gradually accelerate northward or north northwestward tonight through tomorrow early morning.

It is then expected to move northwestward for the remainder of tomorrow.

This tropical storm will exit the PAR tomorrow afternoon, PAGASA said.