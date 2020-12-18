DOLE undersecretary tests positive for COVID-19; main office in Intramuros, Manila closed for disinfection

(Eagle News) –The Department of Labor and Employment main office in Manila is closed for disinfection after a ranking official tested positive for COVID-19.

DOLE spokesperson Rolly Francia on Friday, December 18, did not identify the official but said the patient had the rank of undersecretary.

“We also pray that the staff members in the office of the Undersecretary will overcome the health situation,” he said.

According to Francia, this was not the first time work at the central office in Intramuros had been suspended.

He said earlier, work there was suspended after some employees tested positive for COVID-19.

He said normal operations will resume on Monday “after a thorough disinfection of the DOLE offices is done.”