DOLE says P5,000 in financial assistance for each worker affected by enhanced community quarantine to be released

(Eagle News)–The Department of Labor and Employment on Friday, March 20, said it would release P5000 in financial assistance each to workers affected by the enhanced community quarantine.

Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III said in a radio interview the beneficiaries are based on the payroll list submitted to Department of Labor and Employment by employers.

He added the Tulong Pangkabuhayan sa Displaced/Underprivileged Workers (TUPAD) financial assistance program for informal workers will start today.

President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered an enhanced community quarantine and ordered people, except frontliners, to stay at home to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The quarantine is expected to last until April or later or earlier, depending on the situation.