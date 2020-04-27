DOLE says more than 2 million workers in PHL displaced by COVID-19 pandemic

(Eagle News)–More than 2 million workers in the country were displaced by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Department of Labor and Employment said.

In a statement, DOLE said of the 2,073,362 workers displaced nationwide based on reports of 79,271 establishments as of April 24, Metro Manila reported the highest displacement figure with 687,634 workers.

Metro Manila was followed by Central Luzon at 281,278 and then the Davao Region with 207,789 workers.

Calabarzon reported 158,646 displaced workers; Region 10, 106,162; Region 2, 88,531; Central Visayas, 86,767; MIMAROPA, 74,533; Region 6, 65,892 and the Bicol region, 65,757 workers.

CAR recorded 63,957 displaced workers, Region 8, 49,362 and CARAGA, 39,711.

Region 9 said it had 37,683 displaced workers; Region 1, 32,017 and Region 12, 27,643.

DOLE said more than 687,000 also had reduced incomes under alternative work arrangements like less workdays, rotation, forced leave, and telecommuting.

Assistance under CAMP

According to DOLE, about 90 percent of establishments that have reported work displacements are seeking assistance under the COVID-19 Adjustment Measures Program.

On April 15, DOLE stopped accepting requests for CAMP assistance due to the volume.

DOLE said it has disbursed P1.7 billion of its regular funds to finance the one-time assistance of P5,000 under CAMP to 345,865 formal sector workers.

The agency also disbursed P1.14 billion from the department’s 2020 budget for the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers Barangay Ko, Bahay Ko (TUPAD) program.

DOLE said this program has benefitted 259,449 informal sector workers.