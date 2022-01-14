Work at DOLE main office in Intramuros, other offices in NCR suspended on Jan. 14 and 17 amid “increasing” COVID-19 cases in department

(Eagle News) — The Department of Labor and Employment has suspended operations in its main office in Intramuros.

According to the DOLE, also covered by the suspension of operations on Jan. 14 and Jan. 17 are the DOLE offices in Metro Manila.

Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III suspended work for the period noting “the increasing number of cases in the department” and the surge of COVID-19 cases in the National Capital Region.

According to Bello, the infected officials and staff of the department numbered 128 as of Thursday night.

The DOLE said this was around 21 percent of DOLE’s around 600 main office personnel.

Bello said in a memorandum that operations of such offices will resume on Jan. 18.

Bello enjoined all officials and employees to continue observing public health standards and other safety protocols in the workplace to help curb the spread of COVID-19.