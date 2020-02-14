DOLE lifts ban on deployment of OFWs to Kuwait

(Eagle News)–The Department of Labor and Employment has lifted the ban on Overseas Filipino Workers to Kuwait.

Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III said this was after the Kuwaiti government agreed to implement the conditions set by the Philippine government to protect OFWs in a meeting held on Thursday, Feb. 13.

These conditions included the filing of charges against the employers of Jeanelyn Villavende.

The total lifting of the ban came days after the Philippine Overseas Employment Agency partially lifted the ban, which had been reimposed following Villavende’s death, after the filing.

In 2018, the Philippines ordered a total deployment ban to Kuwait after the body of Joanna Demafelis was found in a freezer.

The ban was lifted following the signing of an agreement for the protection of OFWs.