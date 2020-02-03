DOLE: Gov’t to give assistance to OFWs affected by ban on travel to China, Hong Kong, Macau and other nCoV-affected areas

(Eagle News)–The government will provide assistance to Overseas Filipino Workers affected by the temporary ban on the travel to China, Hongkong, Macau and other declared affected areas.

The Department of Labor and Employment said apart from the P10,000 cash assistance to each stranded OFW due to the ban, acting Secretary Renato Ebarle directed the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration to provide accommodation and transportation to each, based on the instruction of Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III.

Hundreds of OFWs bound mostly for Hongkong and Macau were stranded at the Manila airports on Monday following the travel ban imposed by President Rodrigo Duterte as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of the 2019 corona virus (nCov), DOLE said.

In a memorandum, Ebarle said those stranded will be provided with accommodation at the OWWA halfway house while arrangements for their travel to the provinces are being made.

President Duterte issued the travel ban after the country confirmed its first novel coronavirus case.

Over the weekend, the Department of Health confirmed the Philippines’ second case, also the country’s first death related to the virus.