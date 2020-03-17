DOLE announces P1.3 billion in financial assistance to workers affected by enhanced community quarantine

(Eagle News) — The Department of Labor and Employment on Tuesday, March 17, announced financial assistance worth P1.3 billion to workers affected by the Luzon-wide enhanced community quarantine.

Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III said the COVID Adjustment Measures Program will benefit workers temporarily displaced by the quarantine.

The P180-million emergency employment program under the Tulong Pangkabuhayan sa Displaced/Underprivileged Workers benefit 16,000 informal sector workers.

“The initial allocation for TUPAD will pay for barangay works to disinfect the communities, while the CAMP represents financial assistance to the quarantine displaced workers,” Bello said.

He also reiterated President Rodrigo Duterte’s call for “owners and managements of Filipino conglomerates like SM, Ayala, Yuchengco, Aboitiz, Metro Pacific, SMC, Summit, Villar and similar groups of companies who can very well take care of their workers and employees for the duration of the enhanced community quarantine” to help address the financial needs of their employees.

“There is no denying that COVID-19 has considerably changed the normal lives we have and the regular work we do. In this extraordinary difficult situation under this extraordinary times, our long-enduring partnership and cooperation is more crucial than in any other similar exigencies in the past,” he said.

On Monday, March 16, President Rodrigo Duterte announced the enhanced community quarantine on Luzon.