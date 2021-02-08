DOJ to NBI: Probe alleged manipulation of prices of pork, other food supplies

(Eagle News) — Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra has ordered the National Bureau of Investigation to probe the alleged manipulation of prices of pork and other basic food supplies.

Guevarra gave the order to NBI officer-in-charge Eric Distor in Department Order No. 29 released to the media on Monday, Feb. 8.

Guevarra ordered Distor to file the necessary charges if evidence warrants.

He also ordered him to submit a report on the progress of the probe and the case build-up to the Office of the Secretary within 30 days from receipt of the department order.

Some vendors went on “pork holiday” on Monday to protest the price cap imposed by the national government on food commodities.

The price cap was imposed as pork and chicken prices continued to climb despite the price freeze implemented last year with an outbreak of the African swine fever.